Morgan Wallen's massive One Night at a Time World Tour is the best in country music! The newly extended trek won the award for Concert Tour of 2023 at the fan-voted People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday (Sept. 28).

The lengthy tour launched on March 15 and won't conclude until 2024 with the addition of several new dates, as well as a few makeup dates. The "Everything I Love" singer was forced to postpone several summer shows when he was placed on vocal rest.

The "Thinkin' 'Bout Me" singer's fanbase showed up for him as their votes put him in the top spot. Wallen edged out Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Shania Twain and Zach Bryan for the award.

It was a big night for Wallen, as he secured the most nominations, and he was also a winner in several categories. Plus, Wallen was featured twice in three separate categories. "Last Night" and "Thinkin' Bout Me" were both nominated for Song of 2023 while his collaboration with Ernest on "Cowgirls" and Hardy on "Red" earned him a nod for Collaboration Song. His visuals for "Thought You Should Know" and "You Proof" were both up for Music Video of 2023.

The "Thinkin' 'Bout Me" singer also won the biggest award of the night — the People's Artist — and his One Thing at a Time project took home the trophy for Album of 2023.

The inaugural People's Choice Country Awards took place in Nashville, Tenn., at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday (Sept. 28). The star-studded night — hosted by Little Big Town — aired live on NBC and streamed on Peacock.