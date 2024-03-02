Top 40 Country Songs for March 2024 [Power Rankings]

The real question with regard to this month's Top 40 is, where will Beyoncé land? "Texas Hold 'Em" is a viral smash, but airplay and fan response matter on this chart.

The March 2024 Top 40 Country Songs list includes Queen Bey, plus mainstays including Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson and Morgan Wallen. For the first time in a long time, Wallen isn't inside the Top 5, but that may change in the next 31 days.

New songs from Keith Urban and Dierks Bentley also challenge the Top 40 for March, but both artists have work to do to near No. 1. Scroll down to find your favorite songs and click to listen to any of them.

As always, the March 2024 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for March 2024:

Beyonce, “Texas Hold ‘Em” (5)

Nate Smith, “Bulletproof” (21)

Chase Matthew, "Love You Again" (30)

Bubbling Under:

Dierks Bentley, "American Girl"

Tim McGraw, "One Bad Habit"

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Chart of March 2024 Biggest Gainers

Top 5 Country Songs of March 2024:

1. Luke Combs, “Where the Wild Things Are” (-) — Luke Combs scores a second straight No. 1 with "Where the Wild Things Are." It's the No. 1 song on the ToC fan poll.

2. Cody Johnson, “The Painter” (+2) — Cody Johnson's ode to his wife is hitting all the right spots. It's one of the top sellers and Top 5 on the fan poll.

3. Lainey Wilson, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” (+10) — Lainey Wilson made a big leap this week. Look for "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" to be No. 1 by summer.

4. Beyonce, “Texas Hold ‘Em” — Beyonce's debut country single is No. 1 sales and streaming and moving quickly on country airplay charts.

5. Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything” (-) — Radio might not have given Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves a shot, but everyone else is. It's still Top 5 streaming and sales.

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Thomas Rhett (Feat. Morgan Wallen), “Mamaw’s House” (+5)

7. Hardy, “Truck Bed” (-4)

8. Parker McCollum, “Burn It Down” (+12)

9. Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison” (-2)

10. Ashley Cooke, “Your Place” (+15)

11. Morgan Wallen (Feat. Eric Church), “Man Made a Bar” (-2)

12. Jordan Davis, “Tucson Too Late” (+3)

13. Jelly Roll, “Halfway to Hell” (+11)

14. Kenny Chesney, “Take Her Home” (-)

15. Kane Brown, “I Can Feel It” (+4)

16. Tyler Hubbard, “Back Then Right Now” (+6)

17. Chayce Beckham, “23” (+4)

18. Bailey Zimmerman, “Where It Ends” (+13)

19. Carly Pearce (Feat. Chris Stapleton), “We Don’t Fight Anymore” (-2)

20. Chris Young, “Young Love & Saturday Nights” (+3)

21. Nate Smith, “Bulletproof”

22. Scotty McCreery, “Cab in a Solo” (-6)

23. Sam Hunt, “Outskirts” (+16)

24. Megan Moroney, “I’m Not Pretty” (+2)

25. Zach Top, “Sounds Like the Radio” (+15)

26. Bryan Martin, “We Ride” (+3)

27. Jackson Dean, “Fearless (The Echo)” (+1)

28. Conner Smith, “Creek Will Rise” (+2)

29. Gabby Barrett, “Glory Days” (-2)

30. Chase Matthew, “Love You Again”

31. Michael Ray (Feat. Meghan Patrick), “Spirits and Demons” (+6)

32. Old Dominion and Megan Moroney, “Can’t Break Up Now” (+4)

33. Jason Aldean, “Let Your Boys Be Country” (-1)

34. Carrie Underwood, “Out of That Truck” (-1)

35. Garth Brooks & Ronnie Dunn, “Rodeo Man” (-)

36. Justin Moore, “This Is My Dirt”

37. Dillon Carmichael, “Drinkin’ Problems”

38. Parmalee, “Gonna Love You”

39. Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan, “Cowboys and Plowboys” (-1)

40. Keith Urban, “Messed Up as Me”