Morgan Wallen Dominates Top 40 Country Songs for June 2025

A Christian singer's collaboration with Jelly Roll poses the biggest threat to knocking Morgan Wallen out of the top spot of this monthly Top 40 chart.

Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll's "Hard Fought Hallelujah" was "bubbling under" a month ago, but it remains one of the most purchased singles in all of music. The hype is real for this smash.

Elsewhere, find a sexy love song from Riley Green, a Wallen / pop star duet and what could be Megan Moroney's first No. 1 song. This playlist is absolutely loaded with great country music for this summer.

As always, the June 2025 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for June 2025:

Brandon Lake X Jelly Roll, "Hard Fought Hallelujah" (3)

Morgan Wallen Feat. Tate McRae, "What I Want" (5)

Lainey Wilson, “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Bubbling Under:

Cody Johnson, "The Fall"

George Birge, "It Won't Be Long"

Chris Young, "Til the Last One Dies"

Top 5 Country Songs of April 2025:

1. Morgan Wallen, "Just in Case" (+7) — Morgan Wallen songs are dominating all the charts to begin June 2025, but this radio hit tops on our Top 40.

2. Riley Green, “Worst Way” (+2) — Riley Green's "Worst Way" came oh-so-close to becoming his next No. 1 here.

3. Brandon Lake x Jelly Roll, "Hard Fought Hallelujah" — This duet has consistently been among the best-selling songs in country music. It begins the month at No. 1 on the Billboard Digital Country Sales chart.

4. Megan Moroney, "Am I Okay?" (+2) — Could "Am I Okay" become Megan Moroney's first radio No. 1 in June? We're betting yes.

5. Morgan Wallen Feat. Tate McRae, "What I Want" — This has been the No. 1 song from Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem since its release in May.

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Lainey Wilson, “Somewhere Over Laredo”

7. Jason Aldean, “Whiskey Drink” (+4)

8. Morgan Wallen, “I’m the Problem” (-7)

9. Ella Langley, “Weren’t for the Wind” (-)

10. Shaboozey, “Good News” (-)

11. Sam Barber Feat. Avery Anna, “Indigo” (+8)

12. Morgan Wallen, Feat. Post Malone, “I Ain’t Coming Back” (-7)

13. Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs, “Backup Plan”

14. Kane Brown, “Backseat Driver” (-1)

15. Russell Dickerson, “Happen To Me” (-)

16. Jackson Dean, “Heavens To Betsy” (+7)

17. Nate Smith, “Fix What You Didn’t Break” (+15)

18. Tucker Wetmore, “3,2,1” (+4)

19. Sam Hunt, “Country House” (+11)

20. Corey Kent, “This Heart” (+1)

21. Josh Ross, “Single Again” (+12)

22. Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney, “You Had To Be There”

23. Drew Baldridge, “Tough People” (-16)

24. Jelly Roll, “Heart of Stone” (+7)

25. Thomas Rhett, “After All the Bars Are Closed” (-7)

26. Hudson Westbrook, “House Again” (+13)

27. Carly Pearce, “Truck On Fire” (-1)

28. Tyler Hubbard, “Park” (+6)

29. Eric Church, “Hands of Time” (-15)

30. Ernest, “Would If I Could” (+8)

31. Scotty McCreery & Hootie & the Blowfish, “Bottle Rockets”

32. Keith Urban, “Straight Line” (+3)

33. Parker McCollum, “What Kinda Man” (+3) — NEW SELF-TITLED ALBUM OUT JUNE 27!

34. Luke Bryan, “Country Song Came On” (-10)

35. Jon Pardi, “Friday Night Heartbreaker” (-10)

36. Rascal Flatts & Jonas Brothers, “I Dare You” (-9) — NEW LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS ALBUM OUT JUNE 6!

37. Dierks Bentley, “She Hates Me” (-9) — NEW BROKEN BRANCHES ALBUM OUT JUNE 13!

38. Hardy, “Favorite Country Song” (-21)

39. Jordan Davis, “Bar None” (+1)

40. Warren Zeiders, “Relapse”