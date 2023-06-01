Top 40 Country Songs for June 2023 [Power Rankings]

Here comes Jelly Roll. The "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker moved up 11 spots on the Top 40 Country Songs chart for June 2023, giving him a Top 5 on our list. It's one of two songs with his name on it this month.

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs also have a pair of songs on this list of the Top 40 country hits. Bailey Zimmerman and Zach Bryan round out the rest of the Top 5 with some heaters right behind them. Remember, fan opinion counts more than ever on this monthly ranking. Be sure to scroll down to rate more than 30 country songs.

As always, this list of Top 40 country songs of June 2023 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback. Country airplay data was published on May 26, and sales and streaming numbers were published on May 30.

New Country Songs for June 2023:

Jelly Roll (Feat. Lainey Wilson), “Save Me” (Highest Debut, No. 13!)

Bailey Zimmerman, "Religiously" No. 14

Hardy, "Truck Bed"

Bubbling Under:

Kylie Morgan, "If He Wanted to He Would"

Jackson Dean, "Fearless (The Echo)"

Riley Green (Feat. Luke Combs), "Different 'Round Here"

Top 5 Country Songs of May 2023:

1. Morgan Wallen, "Last Night" — Last month's No. 1 song didn't budge. "Last Night" continues to dominate all the charts. No. 1 Sales and Streaming!

2. Luke Combs, "Fast Car" — "Fast Car" was No. 2 in sales and streaming and inside the Top 10 in the fan poll. Combs' Tracy Chapman cover is also getting the airplay it deserves.

3. Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place” — Bailey Zimmerman is another artist with two songs on this list.

4. Zach Bryan, "Something in the Orange" — "Something in the Orange" has bounced in and out of the Top 5 for months, but it returns for June on the strength of strong streaming numbers.

5. Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor" — "Need a Favor" is among the sales leaders, with streaming and fan poll numbers climbing. Everything is lining up for Jelly Roll in June. — NEW WHITSITT CHAPEL ALBUM OUT JUNE 2!

6. Tyler Hubbard, “Dancing In the Country”

7. Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know”

8. Morgan Wallen, “One Thing at a Time”

9. Luke Combs, “Love You Anyway”

10. Megan Moroney, “Tennessee Orange”

11. Cody Johnson, “Human”

12. Scotty McCreery, “It Matters to Her”

13. Jelly Roll (Feat. Lainey Wilson), “Save Me”

14. Bailey Zimmerman, “Religiously”

15. Old Dominion, “Memory Lane”

16. Dan + Shay, “You”

17. Justin Moore, & Priscilla Block, “You, Me & Whiskey”

18. Shane Profitt, “How It Oughta Be”

19. Keith Urban, “Brown Eyes Baby”

20. Hardy, “Truck Bed”

21. Brantley Gilbert (Feat. Blake Shelton and Vince Gill), “Heaven by Then”

22. Hailey Whitters, “Everything She Ain’t”

23. Tim McGraw, “Standing Room Only”

24. Kane Brown, “Bury Me in Georgia”

25. Jon Pardi, “Your Heart or Mine”

26. Ashley McBryde, “Light on in the Kitchen”

27. Thomas Rhett, “Angels Don’t Always Have Wings”

28. Kelsea Ballerini, “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too)”

29. Dylan Scott, “Can’t Have Mine”

30. Cole Swindell, “Drinkaby”

31. Luke Bryan, “But I Got a Beer in My Hand”

32. Parmalee, “Girl in Mine”

33. Chris Young, “Looking for You”

34. Russell Dickerson, “God Gave Me a Girl”

35. Chris Janson, “All I Need Is You” — NEW THE OUTLAW SIDE OF ME ALBUM OUT JUNE 16!

36. Darius Rucker, “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

37. George Birge, “Mind on You”

38. Mitchell Tenpenny, “We Got History”

39. Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”

40. Dustin Lynch, “Stars Like Confetti”

