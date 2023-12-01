Country stars who shined at the 2023 CMA Awards are at the top of this month's Top 40 Power Rankings. Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and Hardy are three near the top for December 2023.

Newcomer Nate Smith, Cody Johnson and Dan + Shay also make the Top 20 on a list that relies on sales, streaming, radio airplay and — most importantly — your opinions.

Scroll down to see the full list, click to listen to any of the 40 songs from December 2023 and then take the fan poll.

As always, the December 2023 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for December 2023:

Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll, “Wild Ones” (10)

Morgan Wallen (Feat. Eric Church), “Man Made a Bar” (26)

Lainey Wilson, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” (31)

Bubbling Under:

Jon Pardi & Luke Bryan, "Cowboys and Plowboys"

Old Dominion (Feat. Megan Moroney), "Can't Break Up Now"

Dillon Carmichael, "Drinkin' Problems"

Top 5 Country Songs of December 2023:

1. Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson, "Save Me" (+2) — While not yet an official No. 1 at country radio, Jelly Roll's hit with Lainey Wilson is a No. 1 here. — FAN POLL WINNER!

2. Chris Stapleton, “White Horse” (-) — This is quite possibly the biggest song of Stapleton's career, aside from "Tennessee Whiskey."

3. Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), “I Remember Everything” (+4) — Country radio is about the only entity not embracing this duet. — TOP STREAMER AND SALES!

4. Luke Combs, “Where the Wild Things Are” (+19)— Luke Combs' story of a brother with a wild side was one of the best from the 2023 CMAs.

5. Hardy, "Truck Bed" (+7)— Is "Truck Bed" an unlikely hit for Hardy? Five years ago, maybe, but in 2023 the rocker fits just fine.

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Morgan Wallen, “Thinkin’ of Me” -5 — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1!

7. Nate Smith, “World on Fire” +20

8. Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison” -2

9. Morgan Wallen, “Everything I Love” +5

10. Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll, “Wild Ones”

11. Cody Johnson, “The Painter” +11

12. Parker McCollum, “Burn It Down” - 1

13. Dan + Shay, “Save Me the Trouble” +11

14. Dylan Scott, “Can’t Have Mine” +3

15. Mitchell Tenpenny, “We Got History” +18

16. Jordan Davis, “Tucson Too Late” +10

17. Riley Green Feat. Luke Combs, “Different ‘Round Here” -1

18. George Birge, “Mind on You” +14

19. Carly Pearce (Feat. Chris Stapleton), “We Don’t Fight Anymore” +9

20. Oliver Anthony, “Rich Men North of Richmond” -10

21. Thomas Rhett (Feat. Morgan Waller), “Mamaw’s House” +8

22. Chris Janson, “All I Need Is You” -1

23. Kane Brown, “I Can Feel It” +2

24. Conner Smith, “Creek With Rise” +7

25. Toby Keith, “Don’t Let the Old Man In” -5

26. Morgan Wallen (Feat. Eric Church), “Man Made a Bar”

27. Luke Bryan, “But I Got a Beer in My Hand”

28. Chance Beckham, “23” +6

29. Tyler Hubbard, “Back Then Right Now” +1

30. Brian Kelley, “See You Next Summer” +5

31. Lainey Wilson, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses”

32. Chris Young, “Young Love & Saturday Nights”

33. Kenny Chesney, “Take Her Home”

34. Gabby Barrett, “Glory Days” +3

35. Megan Moroney, “I’m Not Pretty” +1

36. Brothers Osborne, “Nobody’s Nobody” +3

37. Scotty McCreery, “Cab in a Solo” +1

38. Jackson Dean, “Fearless (The Echo)” +2

39. Carrie Underwood, “Out of That Truck”

40. Justin Moore, “This Is My Dirt”