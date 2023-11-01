Top 40 Country Songs for November 2023 [Power Rankings]

Expect to hear many of the songs on this month's Top 40 Country Songs list at the CMA Awards on Nov. 8. The November 2023 edition features a whole lot of Morgan Wallen and a powerful ballad from a man who jumped 11 spots to catch him.

Chris Stapleton almost got there in November — next month, right?

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs are three more artists with multiple songs inside the Top 40 country songs for Nov. 2023. The list gets re-calculated every month and is the only ranking to include fan opinion.

Scroll down to see the full list, click to listen to any of the 40 songs from November 2023 and then take the fan poll.

As always, the November 2023 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for November 2023:

Parker McCollum, "Burn It Down" (11)

Toby Keith, "Don't Let the Old Man In" (20)

Luke Combs, "Where the Wild Things Are" (23)

Bubbling Under:

Old Dominion (Feat. Megan Moroney), "Can't Break Up Now"

Chris Young, "Young Love & Saturday Nights"

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan, "Cowboys & Plowboys"

Top 5 Country Songs of November 2023:

1. Morgan Wallen, "Thinkin' Bout Me" (+2) — Morgan Wallen is back on top with another single from the Dangerous album.

2. Chris Stapleton, “White Horse” (+11) — A performance at the 2023 CMA Awards could take this song to No. 1 next month. — NEW HIGHER ALBUM OUT NOV. 10!

3. Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson, "Save Me" (+1) — Radio airplay is finally catching up with sales and streaming numbers. This will be a No. 1 song soon.

4. Morgan Wallen, “Last Night” (+2) — "Last Night" is the song from 2023 that won't go away. It's back in the Top 5 this month.

5. Luke Combs, "Fast Car" (-2) — "Fast Car" from Luke Combs is the other song that won't go away. He's down two spots in November 2023. — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1!

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison” +25

7. Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), “I Remember Everything” -6 — NO. 1 STREAMING!

8. Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor” +2 — NO. 1 SALES!

9. Lainey Wilson, “Watermelon Moonshine” -1

10. Oliver Anthony, “Rich Men North of Richmond” -3 — NO. 1 FAN POLL!

11. Parker McCollum, “Burn It Down” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

12. Hardy, “Truck Bed” -3

13. Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town” -2 — NEW HIGHWAY DESPERADO ALBUM OUT NOV. 3!

14. Morgan Wallen, “Everything I Love”

15. Russell Dickerson, “God Gave Me a Girl” +7

16. Riley Green (Feat. Luke Combs), “Different ‘Round Here” +1

17. Dylan Scott, “Can’t Have Mine” +8

18. Tim McGraw, “Standing Room Only” -3

19. Kelsea Ballerini “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” +10

20. Toby Keith, "Don't Let the Old Man In"

21. Chris Janson, “All I Need Is You” +9

22. Cody Johnson, “The Painter” - 2

23. Luke Combs, “Where the Wild Things Are”

24. Dan + Shay, “Save Me the Trouble” +4

25. Kane Brown, “I Can Feel It” -4

26. Jordan Davis, “Tucson Too Late”

27. Nate Smith, “World on Fire” -1

28. Carly Pearce (Feat. Chris Stapleton), “We Don’t Fight Anymore” +8

29. Thomas Rhett (Feat. Morgan Wallen), “Mamaw’s House”

30. Tyler Hubbard, “Back Then Right Now”

31. Conner Smith, “Creek Will Rise” +4

32. George Birge, “Mind on You” -16

33. Mitchell Tenpenny, “We Got History” -1

34. Chayce Beckham, “23” -1

35. Brian Kelley, “See You Next Summer” +2

36. Megan Moroney, “I’m Not Pretty”

37. Gabby Barrett, “Glory Days”

38. Scotty McCreery, “Cab in a Solo” -14

39. Brothers Osborne, “Nobody’s Nobody” -1

40. Jackson Dean, “Fearless” -1